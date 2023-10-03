Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Rises By 9.1%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 436,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.08. 5,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,248. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $97.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after buying an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.