Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Short Interest Up 10.3% in September

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Invivyd Price Performance

Shares of Invivyd stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 8,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,326. Invivyd has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

