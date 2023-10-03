Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Increases By 14.1%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 145,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.30. 6,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,040. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.97 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. Innospec’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

