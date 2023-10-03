MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 195,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,822. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.13.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

In other MiNK Therapeutics news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 170,244 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $262,175.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,692,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,406,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 135,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

