MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 195,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,822. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.13.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 135,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on INKT
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MiNK Therapeutics
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.