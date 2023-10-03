IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $1,103,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312,099 shares in the company, valued at $978,285,725.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $1,103,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,285,725.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,969 shares of company stock worth $5,066,466. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,045. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

