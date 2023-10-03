Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $76.00. The stock traded as low as $65.16 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 55120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.08.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

