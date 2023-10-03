Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,630,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 286,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,256. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

