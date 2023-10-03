Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paramount Global traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 5388885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
