Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Increases By 12.7%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ICZOOM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IZM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 21,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,171. ICZOOM Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICZOOM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ICZOOM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICZOOM Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

