Dudley & Shanley Inc. Buys 7,000 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. HEICO comprises approximately 0.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $109,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,140. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.82 and a fifty-two week high of $182.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

