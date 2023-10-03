MBA Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. The company had a trading volume of 218,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,865. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

