Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $407.82 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

