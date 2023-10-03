Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

