Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

