Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after purchasing an additional 258,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

