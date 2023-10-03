Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 547,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.