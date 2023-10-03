Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Lowered by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,877,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Energy Transfer worth $74,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 136,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.