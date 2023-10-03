Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $37.55 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.83% of Portland General Electric worth $37,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 115,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

