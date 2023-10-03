Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $20.38 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 61,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 656,730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,567,000 after acquiring an additional 880,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 886,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

