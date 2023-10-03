John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 392 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5,417.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after acquiring an additional 648,643 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $78.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
