John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $2.31 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,293,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 896,827 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,886,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,670,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,065,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,646,000 after purchasing an additional 414,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

