Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,128,140,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 112,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,287. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

