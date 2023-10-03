John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $362,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 74.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 925.2% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.0 %
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 31,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $651.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
