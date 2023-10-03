Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 391,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,520. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

