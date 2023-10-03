Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.12. 32,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

