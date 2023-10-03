Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $13.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $525.01. The stock had a trading volume of 815,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $498.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

