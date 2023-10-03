iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. 12,041,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,496,221. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

