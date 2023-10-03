Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in agilon health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in agilon health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in agilon health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. 336,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Insider Activity

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $1,484,513. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGL

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.