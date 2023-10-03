Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $68,000 Holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.42% of WidePoint worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Price Performance

WYY remained flat at $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. WidePoint Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WidePoint in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

