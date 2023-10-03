Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 214,405 FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 214,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for approximately 3.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 89.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 863,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 407,044 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 1,344.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 160,775 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 15.7% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 80,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BUFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. 928,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

