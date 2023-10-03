Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

JSML traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $60.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

