ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. 1,793,362 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

