ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 83,212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 89,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,011. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.