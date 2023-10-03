Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,998 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises 1.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 147,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,301. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

