Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,713,000 after buying an additional 1,120,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after buying an additional 562,262 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,949,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 650.3% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after buying an additional 356,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. 863,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,672. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.