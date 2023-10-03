Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 572,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $84.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

