Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 13,776,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,238,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

