Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $193.73. 35,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,716. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.84.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

