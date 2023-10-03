KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $903,484.86 and $4,461.79 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,809,163 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,810,292.3053009. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00746693 USD and is down -14.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,250.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

