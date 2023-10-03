Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.