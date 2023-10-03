Raymond James Cuts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$8.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNTNF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on K92 Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised K92 Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

K92 Mining Company Profile

Shares of KNTNF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 43,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. K92 Mining has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.63.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

