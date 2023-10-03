Secret (SIE) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $10,530.22 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00040704 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00163021 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00048907 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003611 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00378662 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,132.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

