Scotiabank Trims Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Target Price to C$22.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
