MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.45.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MAG
MAG Silver Trading Up 0.9 %
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2660465 EPS for the current year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.