MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.45.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.73. The company had a trading volume of 57,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,907. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.39 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.87.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2660465 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.