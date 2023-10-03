E&G Advisors LP Sells 250 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,578 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $634.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,311. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $664.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

