IFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,970 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. 156,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

