IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 94,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

