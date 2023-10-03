Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lessened by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 329.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after buying an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.35. 751,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Bank of America reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.07.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

