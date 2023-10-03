Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 799 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

IFF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 135,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

