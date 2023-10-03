Presilium Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.51. 122,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,564. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

